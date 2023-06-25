LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $11.97 Million Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 286,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $11,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 280.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,414 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. 2,372,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,411. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.69. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.94.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.