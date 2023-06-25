LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $54.88 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for approximately 1.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $54,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6 %

AZO stock traded down $14.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,423.73. The stock had a trading volume of 448,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,465. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,050.21 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,555.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,486.80.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total transaction of $4,892,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,964 shares of company stock worth $19,647,954. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

