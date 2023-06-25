LGT Capital Partners LTD. Increases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,520 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises about 1.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.08% of BCE worth $34,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,619,000 after buying an additional 496,949 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in BCE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,794,000 after buying an additional 90,699 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.72.

BCE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 894,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,308. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.88 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.80%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

