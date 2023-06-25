LGT Capital Partners LTD. Lowers Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.09% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DNB. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.07. 4,556,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,648,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.90.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $13,839,455.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

Featured Stories

