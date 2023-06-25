LGT Capital Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Teleflex stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. 688,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $249.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.96. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $276.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.73%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

