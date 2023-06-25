LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 21,150 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 21,150 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,331,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,577,563. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.65. The stock has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

