Lido Staked ETH Price Tops $1,894.15 (stETH)

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,894.15 or 0.06221172 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $14.02 billion and $3.48 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 7,400,348 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 7,390,406.86260468. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,897.30241236 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,662,368.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

