Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

