Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 69 ($0.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.78) to GBX 56 ($0.72) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYGGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

