LooksRare Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.12 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $59.71 million and $20.12 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 911,379,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,321,218 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

