Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,112 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW stock opened at $215.22 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.76 and a 1 year high of $223.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.84. The firm has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.