Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Position Lifted by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,570 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 3.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.27% of Lululemon Athletica worth $123,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $3.71 on Friday, hitting $374.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,265,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,838. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.96. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.22.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

