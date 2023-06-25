LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Buys 1,040 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amgen comprises about 2.0% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 14,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.38 and its 200 day moving average is $243.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.