LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Has $613,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $678,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 30.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.3% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,112,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 700,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,181,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $120.49 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.80 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,884,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

