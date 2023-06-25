LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 1,201 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $87.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.86. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

