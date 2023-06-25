LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Takes $804,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPC opened at $111.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

