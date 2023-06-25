Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $32.35 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $40.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

