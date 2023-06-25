Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGA. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Magna International from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,661,000 after acquiring an additional 451,684 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Magna International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,720,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 969,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,885,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 905,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.71. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

