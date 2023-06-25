Manifold Finance Price Tops $14.99 on Major Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for $14.99 or 0.00048972 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $220,667.68 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

