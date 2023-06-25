Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Head to Head Comparison

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 42.33% 169.12% 27.24% Accolade -126.58% -31.98% -17.32%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 1 2 18 0 2.81 Accolade 0 5 11 0 2.69

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mastercard and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Mastercard presently has a consensus target price of $417.27, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Accolade has a consensus target price of $14.74, indicating a potential upside of 16.39%. Given Accolade’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than Mastercard.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and Accolade’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $22.24 billion 16.19 $9.93 billion $10.01 37.94 Accolade $363.14 million 2.57 -$459.65 million ($6.56) -1.93

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mastercard beats Accolade on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.