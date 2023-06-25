MCIA Inc Boosts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,061 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.4 %
KHC opened at $35.91 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.
Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz
In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
