MCIA Inc Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.