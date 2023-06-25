MCIA Inc Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,488 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,689,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJR stock opened at $95.54 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.