MCIA Inc Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 469.4% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.2% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.56 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.02 per share, for a total transaction of $302,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $847,102.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.90 per share, with a total value of $32,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,463 shares of company stock valued at $359,924 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

