MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.79 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. MELD has a market capitalization of $29.79 million and $1.64 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MELD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,770,502,176 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01687324 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $1,608,854.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

