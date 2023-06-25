Metahero (HERO) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $243,493.25

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.79 million and $243,493.25 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

