Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.52 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $23.52 million and $256,446.05 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metahero has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003036 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006707 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012799 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

