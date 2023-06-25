MGO Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

MGO Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 1.3% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 19,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 503.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 809,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EWC opened at $33.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

