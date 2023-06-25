MGO Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,328 Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 96.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 58,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 91,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 971,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,946,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.2% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

