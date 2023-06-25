MGO Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,144 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

MGO Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $564,000. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

