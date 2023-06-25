MGO Private Wealth LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2023

MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.