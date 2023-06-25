MGO Private Wealth LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

MGO Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.54 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

