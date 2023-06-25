MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Given New $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $745.62 million, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.54. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 51,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total transaction of $276,377.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,715 shares of company stock worth $520,081. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

