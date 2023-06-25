MinePlex Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.52 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $29.52 million and approximately $159,437.26 worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,046,975 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru.

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.

Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.”

MinePlex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

