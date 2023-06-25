Mizuho Trims Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Target Price to $187.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $148.56 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $120.29 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.15.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNG. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,424,000 after buying an additional 862,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

