Moatable (NYSE:RENN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Moatable Price Performance
Moatable has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $33.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.34.
Moatable (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter.
Insider Activity at Moatable
Institutional Trading of Moatable
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Moatable by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 54,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 93,287 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moatable by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92,452 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moatable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moatable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moatable in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Moatable Company Profile
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the United States and internationally. The company develops Chime, an all-in-one real estate sales acceleration and client lifecycle management platform that combines IDX websites, lead generation, marketing automation, advanced lead management, and powerful AI to capture and convert leads into new business; and Trucker Path, a driver-centric online transportation management platform to trip planning companion for truck drivers.
Recommended Stories
