Monero Market Capitalization Hits $2.93 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $95.82 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.27 or 0.00528075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,349.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00287528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.58 or 0.00634542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00012651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00059274 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00119736 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,296,902 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.