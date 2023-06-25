Monero Trading 17.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $163.47 or 0.00535895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $99.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,501.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00288156 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.48 or 0.00627700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00012556 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00059995 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003270 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,296,827 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

