Moonriver (MOVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $5.70 or 0.00018819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,852,032 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,054,791 tokens. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

