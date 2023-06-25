Morgan Stanley Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $53.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TECK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $24.72 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $291,283,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,290,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,988,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

