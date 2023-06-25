Morgan Stanley Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $17.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VALE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Vale Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Vale will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Vale by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Vale by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

