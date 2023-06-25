Multichain Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (MULTI)

Multichain (MULTI) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Multichain has a total market capitalization of $66.55 million and $7.60 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Multichain has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Multichain token can now be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00011982 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Multichain Profile

Multichain’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

