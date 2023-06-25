National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

National Presto Industries Stock Down 2.4 %

NPK opened at $72.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.61. National Presto Industries has a 52 week low of $63.06 and a 52 week high of $82.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NPK. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 6,628.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 2,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 74.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth about $86,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small electric appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

