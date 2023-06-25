Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,992.70

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and $40,992.70 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0494 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00125660 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013423 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003281 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,426,482 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

