NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Hits $1.42 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00004645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $49.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00043833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030951 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000905 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 925,057,777 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 925,057,777 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.43073421 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 255 active market(s) with $59,760,930.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

