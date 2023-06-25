NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy Partners

In other news, Director Peter H. Kind bought 1,750 shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,822.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 24,547.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 949,160 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,224,000 after acquiring an additional 945,309 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after buying an additional 750,144 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $42,935,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 18,031.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 568,593 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 565,457 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 548.0% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 621,013 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 525,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

