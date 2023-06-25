NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.1 %

NBY opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.69.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 163,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 118,099 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.