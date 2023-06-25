O Connor Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 34,184 iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.58 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $98.62 and a 1-year high of $127.32. The company has a market cap of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.53.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

