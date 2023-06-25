O Connor Financial Group LLC Invests $5.11 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 3.8% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,534,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,773 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 437.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 560,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,273,000 after acquiring an additional 455,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $156.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $161.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.41.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

