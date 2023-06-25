O Connor Financial Group LLC Makes New $308,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,148,000 after acquiring an additional 493,604 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

D stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.07.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.71%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.