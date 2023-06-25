O Connor Financial Group LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $214.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

