OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of OSW opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.91. OneSpaWorld has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.56 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 6.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Leisure Ltd Steiner sold 10,852,049 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $109,388,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,510,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,108,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 15,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $191,739.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 570,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,417,714 shares of company stock valued at $155,495,394 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 192.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,699,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,500 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at about $9,449,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter valued at about $5,422,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,065,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 616,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

