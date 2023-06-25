Orchid (OXT) Price Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $51.43 million and $1.23 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

